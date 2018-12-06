Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet

high school girls hoops action tonight, 1a second ranked vincennes rivet visited south knox... lady spartans came to play early.....hannah ivers puts the ball on the floor and banks two off the glass... vincennes rivet star grace waggonner shows why she's one of the best seniors in the state with the sweet spin move....she had 11 points and 13 rebounds... rivet's other playmaker tia tolbert blows by the defender kisses two home...... she led rivet with 16 points... vicennes rivet takes this one 49-30,