Thursday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu Dec 06 20:31:52 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 20:31:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 17. north wind 3 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. friday sunny, with a high near 33. light north northwest wind. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 19. north wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Clearing and much colder.
