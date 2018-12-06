Clear

Festival at the Woods

Festival at the Woods

Posted: Thu Dec 06 20:20:58 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 20:20:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Festival at the Woods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not it's not quite christmas...but holiday celebrations are already in full swing. "music playing" you're looking of "festival of the woods". it's a christmas themed concert. it's hosted by the saint mary-of-the-woods band in terre haute. this isn't the only holiday celebration the school is taking part in. the school also helped plan the light the way parade as part of miracle on 7th street. speaking of
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

Image

Linton-BR preview

Image

Crown Game

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder