McDonald's and the backpack program

McDonald's and the backpack program

Posted: Thu Dec 06 20:19:06 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 20:19:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

grant helped pay for the project. the backpack program provides food for vigo county students in need. one local restaurant is doing its part to help with that mission. news 10 stopped by the mcdonald's on wabash in terre haute. the location, in addition to four others, is under new ownership. we spoke with the new owners. they say they're hoping to connect with the vigo county community. that's why they hosted a fundraiser. 20 percent of all dinner sales tonight will go back to the backpack program. organizers say just a small gesture of help can make a big difference to students. "we wanted to know what the need was right now during this holiday season so we're very excited about contributing to the back pack program." "when you think about our school district we have 55 percent free and reduced lunch. for some of those children a weekend meal may be hard to come by. so with the support of mcdonald's and their efforts they're helping to make sure that maybe they're not eating here that saturday but they are eating." mcdonald's is also helping to support catholic charities. starting today....people can drop off non-perishable food items at five mcdonald's locations. those locations are on your screen. the donations will all go to
