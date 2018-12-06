Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

any <"they don't <"they don't have any money. how are they going to develop all of the property. gavel striking."> people in vigo county spoke for and against the proposed location for the new vigo county jail. it happened at a marathon meeting at terre haute city hall tonight. person after person addressed the council regarding the proposed location of a new jail. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. vigo county commissioners are requesting a rezoning of the former international paper property for the purposes of a new jail. that request was made at tonight's city council meeting. news 10s heather good was at the meeting. she joins us live from terre haute city hall with more in the city council's decision rondrell no decision was made on the rezoning tonight but the city council could vote on this next week. it was a packed house tonight. people filled every seat and more had to be wheeled in. county leaders were also on hand. person after person came to the podium to share their thoughts. a majority said they are not in favor of using the former international paper property... citing its proximity to the wabash river. others say it should go there. here are some of those comments. "lima, great falls, parkersburg, mantino there's a long list online of the cities in this country that are improving their quality of life with the river front." "i think the jail needs to go down there. if you don't put it down there judge magnus stinson is going to say put it down there anyways. we're under a lot of pressure to put it there and riverscapes has done nothing." "wouldn't it be prudent to keep this acreage available for the possibile use of the vigo county school corporation as they look at new locations. possibly for new high schools. north and south each sit on 60 acres of land. it's hard to find 60 acres of land in terre haute where another facility like that could happen " the city council also asked county leaders questions about their plan. the city council could vote on this at next thursday's meeting. also - it could also be tabled at that time... but council members indicate to me there will be a decision. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.