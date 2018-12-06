Speech to Text for Linton-BR preview

friday the wabash valley will have our first big high school boys basketball game this season when 1a number two barr-reeve visits 2a tenth ranked linton. the vikings and miners are two of the tops teams in the wabash valley this year.... both believe they have the potential to make some noise come march, and their going to get an early season test against one another tomorrow... barr-reeve has gotten the best of this series lately, including a 20-point win last year... the vikings know the miners will be coming after them! they're going to be coming for blood probably from last year. right when we get there have to be ready to play. there going to come at us. they're a complete team. we're going to have to play with more purpose. have rebound better and defender harder. they don't make a ton of mistakes. have to minimize ours.>> the indiana