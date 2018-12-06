Speech to Text for Crown Game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back.... the terre haute north and terre haute south girls basketball teams will play the latest chapter in their rivalry tomorrow when the lady patriots host the lady braves.... today the two schools coaches, adminstrators and seniors gathered for the 13th annual champions of the court luncheon... that was hosted by terre haute savings bank at rick's smokehouse in terre haute...... last year in the video your watching south beat north 49-44 to keep the crown trophy for the second year in a row.... for the seniors in this series one of their goals every year is to walk off the court with the crown trophy in hand! give it my all tomorrow. i'll do anything i can to make my team. very important. it should stay at south. senior year lot bigger of a deal. everyone wants to go out with a bang. don't want to lose. eager for it. tired of losing of them . we've been practicing hard. >>