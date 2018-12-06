Speech to Text for New business opens in downtown Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

*cheering" "3..2..1.. *cheering" with that cutting of a ribbon... a new store is open in downtown terre haute! this new addition is helping strengthen local business. this new business is called "studio 29". it's open just in time for your holiday shopping! the store features handmade items from local artists and gift makers. there was a ribbon cutting this morning. the owner is jessica fields. she also owns "campbell creek artisan shops". fields says there was a need for more space for these kinds of vendors and items. but... this new addition is also helping bring people back downtown! everybody is tired of big box stores.. they want to go back to mom and pop.. they love how it used to be downtown.. you talk about how it was decorated and how you come out on a saturday and it was absoutely packed. you'll find "studio 29" at 6th street and wabash avenue. fields says it's important to give local artists a place to display and