Speech to Text for Terre Haute group buys gifts for foster kids

foster kids foster kids in the valley are getting some help ahead of christmas. it's coming from the "terre haute young leaders" group. members bought toys for families at "the villages"... a fostering parent organization. today -- the young leaders wrapped the gifts. "the villages group" will give those gifts to foster families. this is one of several community service projects the group does each year. it's all part of a bigger picture... it's a starting point for our leaders here to start somewhere.. figure out what should i get involved in.. how can i get involved? and where is my place in this community.. the group dropped the gifts off today. they also raised money for a holiday party for the families.