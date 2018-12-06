Speech to Text for People are happy Margaret Avenue has reopened

businesses and drivers alike are glad margaret avenue in terre haute is open again! drivers were crossing the overpass by late yesterday afternoon. the gas station at 25th street and margaret avenue closed for part of construction. the owners say business took a hit... but... they and their customers are glad to have things back to normal now. <we are glad the road is open. thank you terre haute, we are here to serve you. // about time.. and the trains, always an issue gonna make a big difference in traffic on the south end of town, big difference. > crews broke ground on this project back in april of last year. city leaders hope it'll ease train traffic.. and give people a good way to get across town.