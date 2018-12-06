Clear

Current sheriff and sheriff-elect talk about the jail situation

a new sheriff in town will face a very old problem when he takes office. in a news 10 exclusive, two local law enforcement leaders meet face to face about the vigo county jail. new for you tonight at 6.. i was there as future sheriff jon plasse walked through the jail with current sheriff.. greg ewing. < it's not your everyday walk around the block... the current sheriff, greg ewing shows the sheriff to be.. john plasse his new home away from home. 12:38:54,02 "well, i can tell you, he'll do a great job. i have no doubts about that whatsoever." this block is the center of is a massive issue.. and it's not going away before plasse takes over. ewing 12:39:28,25 "the law enforcement side of the sheriff's office is really and i've told john this.. is really our smallest part of our operation. because the jail is just so consuming." it's a federal lawsuit because of jail overcrowding.. ewing was the first to tell county leaders there was a problem... now, plasse plans on picking up where he left off... following his footsteps.. john plasse 12:41:23,21 "it's number one right now. i mean nothing else here... there's a lawsuit telling us we need to fix something so everythign else is good. that's one thing we have to fix, and that's going to be the priority." we asked plasse if he agrees with the vigo county commissioners current proposal. that is to move the jail to the former international paper mill. "i guess my opinion on the site on 63 is its far enough in the river that it wouldn't impede on their plans to do something behind it. you know.. you're going to have an increased law enforcement presence with people there everyday." so the walk for one county sheriff comes to an end. and he's relieved to know he's done all he can. 12:37:11,07 "i was telling john, that probably one of the best things was when i heard the federal judge say they were taking my name off the caption of the lawsuit." meanwhile this new "sheriff" on the block is ready to step up to the plate.. 12:45:56,13 "it's sad to say a lawsuit made us all work together to fix that. i hope that doesn't have to happen again the future." hoping to walk the county jail into the future. by following the footprints of the one before him. in vigo county with chief photojournalist mike latta.. rondrell moore. news
