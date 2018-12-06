Speech to Text for Washington Railroad bypass

in avenue margaret "the "the margaret avenue overpass in terre haute".. isn't the only one "easing traffic flow" in th valley. "today" another overpass is ready for public use. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. has how "a project" more than "20"-years the making.. is finally complete. //////// < "in 1995 the 15th street bridge here in washington indiana was hit by a railcar and damaged. since that time the condition of the bridge has deteriorated and almost became unusable. however thursday all that changed." "1,2 and 3...yay!" with a cut of the ribbon the 15th street bridge in washington is open. construction on the bridge began back in march. the new concrete structure replaces the damaged wooden bridge that once stood. the previous bridge had a 5 ton weight limit after being hit by a railcar. this limit prohibited emergency vehicles and some other cars from passing. mayor wellman says the new bridge is much safer for residents. residents were anxious to get a chance to use it. "we now have two twelve foot wide lanes. we have an eight foot sidewalk seperated from that with a curb. and safer for people to drive over. we're getting our first car driving over the bridge. " "the fifteenth street bridge sits in a fairly residential area. today i spoke with a number of residents. at six oclock i'll have their reaction to the open bridge. in washington, gary brian news 10. > //////// storm team-"10" is "on alert" at this hour.. as we're being threatened "with a rain-snow mix". /////////// /////////// snow mix". "with a rain-threatened being hour.. as we're alert" at this team-"10"