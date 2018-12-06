Speech to Text for Children's Medicine Recall

"an important health alert" to pass your way! "a recall".. has been issued "for infant ibuprofen". pay close attention here. the over-the-counter recalled medications.. were sold nationwide at "c-v-s", "family dollar", and "walmart stores". "the recall" involves liquid point-"5" ounce bottles. "the medicine" is meant for infants "6"-t0-"23"-months of age. "if you have this in your home.. throw it away. it should "not" be used. go to "wthitv-dot-com" for the specific lot number information.