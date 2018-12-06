Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Children's Medicine Recall

Children's Medicine Recall

Posted: Thu Dec 06 14:24:48 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 14:24:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Children's Medicine Recall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"an important health alert" to pass your way! "a recall".. has been issued "for infant ibuprofen". pay close attention here. the over-the-counter recalled medications.. were sold nationwide at "c-v-s", "family dollar", and "walmart stores". "the recall" involves liquid point-"5" ounce bottles. "the medicine" is meant for infants "6"-t0-"23"-months of age. "if you have this in your home.. throw it away. it should "not" be used. go to "wthitv-dot-com" for the specific lot number information.
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry mix developing; turning colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin celebrates 36 years at WTHI

Image

Snow and cold - Kevin has your full forecast

Image

Washington Railroad bypass

Image

Children's Medicine Recall

Image

General election numbers hit 51 percent in Indiana

Image

Shutters - Budget Blinds of Terre Haute

Image

Preventing Freezing Pipes - Paul Davis

Image

Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Image

Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder