General election numbers hit 51 percent in Indiana

"the mid-term election".. might be over. but "big news" is coming-out.. "about this year's turn-out". "the state of indiana".. has just announced numbers. news 10's "garrett brown" is "live" "from the vigo count courthouse". he has more now.. on what the trend means "for vigo county". "garrett"... //////// //////// secretary of state "connie lawson says" "indiana" had "t highest voter mid-term turnout" since voter mid-term turnout" since 19-95. but sadly.. "vigo county" wasn't on the high part of that list. //////// < jayden alley attends indiana state university. she voted in the midterm election. she was happy to hear that fifty one percent of hoosier voters joined her. "there was a lot of people there when i was there but a lot of my friend said when they went during not pre election there was a lot of people there and they waited for hours. especially at isu." but out of all 92 counties vigo county was tied for last for voter turnout at forty four percent. roughly forty thousand county residents did *not vote. "they can't complain about whats going on in todays society if they're not going to do anything about it. so its kind of upsetting." but vigo county clerk brad newman says this news isn't all bad. the couty still jumped up from twenty nine percent voter turnout in the 20--14 midterm election. "i think we're turning the corner. i think more people are becoming engaged. obviously more people are voting. the numbers don't lie and we're seeing numbers at an astronomical rate." newman and alley both hope to see more growth... "i just hope more people would get out there and vote and hopefully the percentages would rise and vigo county would at least come up from the bottom." > //////// now coming up at the top of the hour i'll have more reaction from the clerk's office on this news. also some of the changes the county have made to draw more numbers out to the polls. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse. i'm news 10's garrett brown. back to you. ////////