Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Community Service of Lessons and carols Sunday, Dec 16th at 4pm

Posted: Thu Dec 06 07:13:25 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 07:18:55 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Community Service of Lessons and Carols, St. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talks with shirley martin. community service of lessons and carols sunday, december 16, 2018 at 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm est st. stephen's episcopal church 215 n 7th st, terre haute, indiana 47807 modeled on the festival of nine lessons and carols at kings college, cambridge, this service will feature scripture readings by members of the terre haute community. the farrington grove chorale will accompany with hymns and anthems. news 10's patrece dayton will be taking part!! for more information, call 243-3801 or go to facebook and look for farrington grove chorale.
