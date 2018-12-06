Speech to Text for Where should a Vigo County jail be located? The question remains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council meets this evening to discuss a new vigo county jail location. they'll talk about a re-zoning request made by vigo county. news 10's abby kirk spoke those involved. she joins us live from city hall to tell us what their thoughts are. ////////// alia, county commissioners say the current jail location is not big enough for what is needed. but, some disagree. i spoke with sheriff greg ewing. he offered his own opinion on a new jail location. he tells me he wants to prevent history from repeating. sheriff ewing says it's not feasible to build a new jail at its current location. "we can squeeze it in here. but, what do we do when we have to build this attachment in 30 years or 40 years or 50 years?" ///////// lawyers for both the city and county believe the international paper property must be rezone before a jail can be built on it. again, the terre haute city council will discuss the re-zoning at a meeting tonight. that will be at 6 this evening here at city hall. for now, reporting live in cbs news new york.> the terre haute city council gets a turn to talk about a proposed location for a new vigo county jail. the council meets tonight. news 10's abby kirk joins us live from city hall. good morning, abby! ///////// alia, good morning! the terre haute city council will discuss re-zoning the "international paper property" for paper property" for a new jail in tonight's city council meeting ...here at city hall... this property is located on prairieton road, across from the aquatic center. if you recall, news 10 was at a public forum earlier this week... it was hosted by terre haute business man and canidate for mayor--- "pat goodwin." he invited community leaders and the public to discuss where a new jail should go. among those in attendance... was "karrum nasser"....who is also running for mayor. as we found out----both men have different opinions where a new jail should be built in vigo county. karrum nasser says, "i am currently in favor of the petitioners request to zone i there but that doesn't necessarily mean that i'm for a jail and against riverscape development. i just believe that we can do both." pat goodwin says, "the riverscape property, the property along praireton road has tremendous future potential for recreation, for tax base increase, for development and i think we need to preserve it for that use." > ////////// again, the terre haute city council will discuss r-ezoning the international paper property for a new jail at a meeting tonight. at a meeting tonight. that will be at 6 this evening..here at city hall. reporting live in terre haute, ak,