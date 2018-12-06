All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council meets this evening to discuss a new vigo county jail location. they'll talk about a re-zoning request made by vigo county. news 10's abby kirk spoke those involved. she joins us live from city hall to tell us what their thoughts are.

//////////

alia, county commissioners say the current jail location is not big enough for what is needed. but, some disagree. i spoke with sheriff greg ewing. he offered his own opinion on a new jail location. he tells me he wants to prevent history from repeating. sheriff ewing says it's not feasible to build a new jail at its current location. "we can squeeze it in here. but, what do we do when we have to build this attachment in 30 years or 40 years or 50 years?"

/////////

lawyers for both the city and county believe the international paper property must be rezoned before a jail can be built on it. again, the terre haute city council will discuss the re-zoning at a meeting tonight. that will be at 6 this evening here at city hall. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10. that wasn't the only discussion regarding the jail that's taken place recently. last night -- the area planning commission gave a "favorable" recommendation to rezone the former "international paper property." that's where county commissioners want to build a new vigo county jail. the terre haute city council "could" make a decision on that rezoning at tonight's meeting. that gets underway at 6 p.m. at city hall.

/////////

the jail wasn't the only thing on the minds of vigo county leaders. the area planning commission also discussed a proposed storage facility. a developer requested to rezone land behind top guns near south 7th street. the developer wants to turn it into a storage facility. local homeowners oppose the proposal. the commission voted on an "unfavorable" recommendation. they also tabled discussion on a proposed dollar general on the northside of the county.

////////

at least two people are dead after a semi hit a school bus. it happened last night in the westbound lanes of i-74 in "mclean county, illinois." that's between bloomington and downs. state police say the semi was going the wrong way. it hit the school bus head on. the bus carried the j-v girls basketball team from "normal community west high school." 72-year-old "charles crabtree" died in this accident. illinois state police sent a reconstruction team to the scene of this crash.

////////////

police are looking for a man they say stole a car... while using a gun!! the vincennes police department says it happened yesterday afternoon on broadway street. police are looking for "ricky brochin" the second. there's a warrant out for his arrest. police say he used a gun to get control of the victim's car. then.. he left the area. police say he may be with "tera robinson." detectives are still looking into what happened. if you know anything about brochin -- call the vincennes police department.

////////

the body of former president "george h-w- bush" is back in his home state of texas. yesterday was a "national day of mourning" as his state funeral was held at the national cathedral in washington. another service is set to take place in houston, along with burial services.

////////

after a deadly flu season last year -- this year's season is starting off slow. that's according to health officials. indiana saw it's first flu- related death early in the season. many were worried that was not a good sign. union health's e-r medical director says they havn't seen *any confirmed flu cases yet.

/////

vigo county parents met up with superintendent robert haworth last night. haworth presented his "strategic plan" for the upcoming school years. parents were able to ask questions and present their concerns. haworth hopes more meetings will take place. a former valley sheriff says 42 years is enough -- and he'll retire at the end of the month.

//

former clay county sheriff "larry pierce" posted his announcement last night to his facebook page. pierce started as an indiana state trooper in 19-68. he served two terms as clay county sheriff -- then six years as chief deputy. he's spent the last five years as the harmony town marshal.

//

a group of local marines is giving santa a little extra help this holiday season. news 10 caught up with santa's helpers at "meadows shopping center" in terre haute. that's where marines are sorting the toys collected from the toys for tots drive. marines have been working all season long to make sure local kids have a bright christmas.