Thursday: Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Thursday night: Evening snow possible. Turning colder. Low: 18°

Friday: Mostly sunny, but colder. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: A fast-moving cold front is set to enter the area today. Upon arrival, expect a wintry mix. The event should start as rain only, but as colder air infiltrates the system, snowflakes will begin to develop. For a brief period, it looks as though the event will change to all snow. During this time, accumulations could begin to develop. While most places are slated for a dusting, up to an inch of new snowfall cannot be ruled out. As temperatures rise and fall during the system, it may change back over to rain again. This will create slippery afternoon travel, so be sure to give yourself a little extra time for the drive home and any evening activities. By tomorrow, high pressure settles in and we look to stay dry, but cooler, for the next several days.

