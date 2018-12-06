Clear

Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

A fast moving cold front is set to enter the area today.

Posted: Thu Dec 06 03:50:24 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 03:50:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Rain and snow, then rain, then rain and snow again. High: 37°

Thursday night: Evening snow possible. Turning colder. Low: 18°

Friday: Mostly sunny, but colder. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: A fast-moving cold front is set to enter the area today. Upon arrival, expect a wintry mix. The event should start as rain only, but as colder air infiltrates the system, snowflakes will begin to develop. For a brief period, it looks as though the event will change to all snow. During this time, accumulations could begin to develop. While most places are slated for a dusting, up to an inch of new snowfall cannot be ruled out. As temperatures rise and fall during the system, it may change back over to rain again. This will create slippery afternoon travel, so be sure to give yourself a little extra time for the drive home and any evening activities. By tomorrow, high pressure settles in and we look to stay dry, but cooler, for the next several days.

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
