Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an tonight increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.