Speech to Text for Marines sort toys for Toys for Tots

local marines a group of a group of local marines is giving santa a little extra help this holiday season. news 10 caught up with santa's helpers at meadows shopping center in terre haute. that's where marines are sorting the toys collected from the toys for tots drive. marines have been working all season long to make sure local kids have a bright christmas. "without the volunteers we don't have a wabash valley toys for tots. withouth the volunteers, and the local community involvement, we can't do what we do." there are ways you can still help. local marines say they're doing something a little different this year. they've extended the range of ages to include teenagers up to 17. marines are looking for items