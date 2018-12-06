Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation Parent Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county parents met up with superintendent robert haworth tonight. haworth presented his strategic plan for the upcoming school years. after, parents were able to ask questions and present their concerns. tonight's meeting is just one of many meetings intended to provide more transparency to the community. haworth hopes more will continue to come.