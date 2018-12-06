Speech to Text for Wednesday night area planning meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first step in is just the first step in the process " plans for a new vigo county jail moved forward tonight. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. the vigo county area planning commission has taken a stance on the taken a stance on the proposed vigo county jail. this comes just one day before the vigo county council is set to officially request the rezoning of the international paper property. tonight the vigo county community shared their thoughts on the plan. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now in the newsroom with more on tonight's discussion. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece...rondrell.. the old paper plant is where the county wants to build a new jail. tonight the area planning commission had the chance to give a favorable recommendation for the rezoning of the area. a lot of the community showed up tonight to voice their opinion. < the area planning commission meeting started the seats were full and a lot of people were there to talk about the property where the county wants to build a new jail. one man has a list of other areas in the county where he thinks would be a better place for the jail. one of those is right next to where the jail sits now.. "there was no new information that would lead me to believe there was a better site then basically leaving it where it is building a new facility right next to the exisiting one and then potentially tearing down the exisiting facility once the new one's built." the attorney speaking in favor of the jail says the problem there would be it disrupts day to day activity at city hall and the court house. the commission gave it a favorable reccomendation...now it goes to the county council. "the council has to think about the highest and best use for properties not just today but 20 years from now." everyone who spoke aganist the jail says the property could be put to much better use. "there are other places for the jail and we think this reprsents a huge missed oppurtunity" but president of the area planning commission fred wilson says... "i think it was a well thought out thing there's certainly opinions that would like to be in different places and i understand that but i think given the totality of the circumstances this is where it seems to be going"> the county going"> the county council is meeting tomorrow to continue talking about the new jail situation. news 10 will be there to bring you all the updated information. back to you. we should note, pat goodwin is a terre haute mayoral candidate. his democrat opponent is karrum nasser. earlier today nassar made a post on social media about his jail thoughts. he cited future vigo county sheriff, jon plasse. plasse agrees with the proposed jail location. coming up tomorrow, it's a news 10 exclusive. i take a walk through the jail with plasse and get his thoughts on what should happen. that's tomorrow, on news 10. the jail wasn't the only thing on the minds of vigo county leaders. tonight the "vigo county area planning committee" also discussed a proposed storage facility. it's a story we first told you about in october. a developer requested to rezone land behind top guns near south 7th street. the developer wants to turn it into a storage facility. local homeowners oppose the proposal. they spoke out "against" the idea tonight. the area planning committee voted on an unfavorable recommendation