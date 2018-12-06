Clear

ISU women

Illinois beats Sycamores

Posted: Wed Dec 05 20:12:19 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 20:12:19 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the indiana state women's basketball team was trying to avoid their first losing streak of the season.... sycamores had a tough big ten road challenge at illinois... ashli o'neal is off on the three, but that's why you have teammates.... regan wentland gets the offensive board and bucket for the sycamores.... isu was doing work on the glass....tierra webb misses but kierra isaiah with another offensive rebound and hoop...she had 13 points... tamara lee finds a cutting alexis delgado who kisses two off the glass... the sycamores hung around in this game in the first half... ashli o'neal continues to play great for isu.....she says 1-2-3....she had a team-high 19... illinois would pull away in the second half...ali andrews connects on the three ball... illinois wins 75-57...sycamores
