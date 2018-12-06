Speech to Text for ISU men

indiana state men's basketball tonight looked nothing like a team riding a five-game winning streak... isu hosted a very good 8-1 north texas ballclub... the mean green came to play.....this hoop gave them a 10-nothing lead to start the game.... don't know why, but isu came out flat as could be.... sycamores allante holston with the nice take and use of the glass...sycamores down 20-13.... jordan barnes comes up with the deflection....isu running....tyreke key misses but barnes is their for the putback... isu trailed 39-26 at the half... second half....barnes and key playing a great two man game....jordan finds tryeke, he's money from distance.....goo d guys down 49-39.... north texas would go on a big run to go up by 21 points, but here come the sycamores... key had 21.....that layup part of a 18-2 run.... isu down eight jordan barnes who had 26 points makes things really interesting when he nails the deep three... isu down 72-67 with 2;03 to play... but like much of the game, isu couldn't get a stop when they needed it.....michael miller ends the sycamores big run and hopes of a win.... north texas takes this one 80-69.....the sycamores winning streak ends at six straight... for the first 33 minutes isu didn't come to play in this one, they did fight hard the final seven but the deficit was to much... isu head coach greg lansing was really frustrated afterwards at just how flat his team came out tonight! < really shocked. other than calling a timeout and telling everyone to go home and lets just practice or kick guys out of here. even if you start out poorly you can change it. we got quiet and into our own feelings. we have to many upperclassmen to do that. .