Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

volunteers are some local some local volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure people are able to get what they need this holiday season. a year ago.. adrian mcdonald of terre haute started making what she calls blessing boxes. they have food, hygiene products, and other things people need. folks are able to take items as needed. however, mcdonald's group runs solely on donations. she says this time of the year is especially difficult. that's because more tend to come forward with a need. 15:42:23,24 adrian mcdonald "we fill what we can when we can, but you know that comes out of our pockets. so the donors in the community are really what have kept us going over the last year and it's been great to see all the help." you can find the mcdonald blessing box at 54-48 north clinton street in terre haute. they also have a social media page for donations. you can find a link there, on our