Pantheon Theater Update

com. a wabash valley business project takes a big step toward completition. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how there might be construction beginning soon at the pantheon theatre project. there's been a lot of back and forth about the pantheon theatre.. and how to pay for it. people here now have some answers about moving forward... < the pantheon theatre is a downtown mainstay. it opened in 19-21. but.. the once vibrant theatre has sat vacant for years. now -- that looks to be changing. "we're very happy with the way it's laid out right now. it's going to be a fantastic building. it's going to be a great space. a lot of different kind of spaces in the building. a lot of different uses in the building and we're excited about that." representatives from myszak and palmer laid out plans tuesday afternoon. these plans turn the old theatre into a business incubator. the pantheon theatre board accepted the plans through a unanimous vote. "there's a big meeting space up in the balcony that's going to hold i think 88 people for now in fixed chairs. and then theres more space available if we need more chairs. lots of flexibility in this design." that flexibility includes office spaces and meeting spaces on three floors. three outside organizations are interested in using the space because of the options. "the partnership with purdue is a big part of that in this case. that' where a lot of that is coming from is because we have that link with that intellectual brain trust at purdue." officals hope to send out bids in january. construction would begin shortly after. "it's beginning to become reality for me as i sit at the table and look at the drawings. realize wow, we're putting this out to bid and it's going to become a reality next year. and that's very exciting." > officals with the county and city say they have the funds for the project. those funds should be available by the end of the year. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. some local