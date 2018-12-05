Clear

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Posted: Wed Dec 05 15:18:13 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 15:18:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

up new tonight at 6... indiana state university is making sure it's ready for emergencies. the public safety department held a "table top exercise" today. it's basically a drill to test the university's response and evacuation plans. today, the scenario focused on "demonstrations" breaking ou over a controversial speaker. the goal is to explore strengths and weaknesses of their plans. we make sure we.. are putting ourselves in the best position we can to get through an event. there are different drills each year focusing on different responses. they all feed into a very detailed plan. we've linked you to it at w-t-h-i t-v dot
