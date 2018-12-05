Speech to Text for Knox County suspect search

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

completed next spring. police are looking for a man they say stole a car... while using a gun!! the vincennes police department says it happened yesterday afternoon on broadway street. police are looking for ricky brochin, the second. there's a warrant out for his arrest. police say he used a gun to get control of the victim's car. then.. he left the area. police say he may be with tera robinson. detectives are still looking into what happened. if you know anything about brochin, call the vincennes police