Driver cited after hitting crossing guard - how will the city crack down to keep your kids safe

a school a school crossing guard is recovering tonight... after being hit by a car!! terre haute police say they cited the driver. good evening and thanks for joining us.. "that citation" was for disobeying a crossing guard.. and not using caution in a school crossing zone. police tell us the crossing guard went to a local hospital for treatment. the accident happened this morning at 18th and walnut street. that's near davis park elementary school. in our top story tonight... news 10's garrett brown... has more on how the city will be cracking down to keep your kids safe. these signs are all over this block from walnut to poplar streets. they warn people to watch their speed. but one person i talked to today says more needs to be done when it comes keeping kids safe. < "i grew up around here and its been like this for years." ed strong's daughter goes to davis park elementary. he's seen enough to be concerned about her safety before she gets there. "it's a very dangerous intersection here. if you step out there you're going to get hit. they're not going to stop." wednesday morning that danger became real. someone hit a crossing guard. even though there were no serious injuries.. terre haute police say it shouldn't have happened. "shock. we've increased patrols in the school zones trying to stop this from happening." police already strictly enforce the school zone speed limits. but now they will be paying extra attention to drivers in areas where crossing guards are present. they're keeping a close watch for distracted drivers. "you definitely need to pay attention whats going on around you. people take that for granted but when they're in their car, they're in complete control of it. they need to make sure they devote all their attention to whats going on operating that vehicle." meanwhile strong says it's up to everyone to pay attention. drivers have to do their part, but he says, even more may be necessary. "i don't think a stop sign will do it. i think it needs to be some type of a light or something here to slow these people down." > just a reminder that all school zones drop their speed limits to twenty miles per hour when children are present. but police say you should be aware. there there could still be kids out and about before school lets out for the day. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown. back to