Speech to Text for The Elf Games at the THCM

calling all calling all kiddos.. "santa claus" coul use your help! "this weekend".. "the terre haute children's museum" is offering "the elf games!" "10"-activities will challenge kids "with stem skills" and "fun"! after completing all the games.. "kids" will become "an official elf". they'll even get to make their own "elf badge"! "museum organizers say".. it will be a great time "for all"! /////// ////// "especially around the holidays, we just want families to come together, and make memories and enjoy the holiday season." /////// those looking to get-in "on the elf games" can head "to the terre haute children's museum". "the games" are friday from "5"-until-"8" and saturday " until-"3". "the price".. is regular museum