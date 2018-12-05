Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Dec 05 14:29:56 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 14:29:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight increasing clouds, with a low around 29. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. thursday a chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. thursday night snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 19. north northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. elves
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy overnight. Wintry mix tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box on Clinton Avenue

Image

Pantheon Theater Update

Image

Indiana State University holds tabletop exercise to keep students safe

Image

Knox County suspect search

Image

Driver cited after hitting crossing guard - how will the city crack down to keep your kids safe

Image

The Elf Games at the THCM

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

McDonald's helps with the backpack program

Image

Drug overdoses brings down life expectancy

Image

Keeping yourself safe in flu season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder