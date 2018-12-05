Speech to Text for McDonald's helps with the backpack program

susie... back to you. //////// fill your belly.. and help fill the bellies "of local school children". it's coming up "tomorrow". "5"-mcdonald's restaurants in terre haute.. will donate "20"-percent of their sales "t the vigo county backpack program". it's going on from "4"-until-"8" p-m tomorrow. it includes: "in-restaurant sales", "mobile orders", and "mcdonald's delivery". "the backpack program" helps more than "4"-thousand students receive food to take home "over the weekends" and "holidays".