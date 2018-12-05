Speech to Text for Drug overdoses brings down life expectancy

we now turn to the topic "of life expectancy". nationwide.. "life expectancy rates".. have been dropping over the last "3"-years. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. to explain.. more about "why these numbers" have been shrinking. "jada"... //////// susie.. the last time the u-s saw a decrease in the life expectancy age was one hundred years ago. that's when thousands of young people died in world war one and from the spanish flu. today i spoke with a medical expert on what's causing people to live a shorter life. //////// < in 20-17, there were 70,000 deaths from drug overdose in the u-s. many people say there's an opioid epidemic in our country. that includes doctor randy stevens. he works at union hospital in terre haute. he says part of the problem is over prescribing pain medication. "what we didn't recognize is that we would help create a crisis with an opioid epidemic in this country." some folks right here in the wabash valley also agree this has become a national problem. "i think the drug abuse is a cultural phenomenon that has taken over many communities." williams says social media plays a big role. she says there also seems to be a sense of carelessness in younger generations. doctor stevens says monitoring the amount prescription drugs given to patients will help reduce the amount of deaths from overdose. "we will see a decresing number of opiate overdose deaths and if we see that we know that we're probably now changing the culture again and that is that we're getting down to appropriate use of the medications." > //////// doctor stevens says more people are dying annually from drug overdoses than cancer. another 40-thousand deaths from suicide were reported last year. that's a three point seven percent increase from the year before. the rise of deaths from these two causes has dropped the life expectancy rate to nearly 78 years. now coming up at six we'll take a closer look at the crackdown on prescribing prescription medications and what that means for doctors.