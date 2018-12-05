Clear
Keeping yourself safe in flu season

Keeping yourself safe in flu season

Posted: Wed Dec 05 14:25:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 14:25:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"at the start of november". "medical professionals said".. that was "earlier than normal". since then.. there hasn't been too much chatter about the disease. "last year".. officials said.. it was "a bad year" for the flu. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. is "live" in our newsroom "right now". she updates us.. on how this year is playing-out so far. "lacey"... //////// during cold and flu season, you have to be careful everywhere you go. this includes the store, the gas station, and for some, the classroom. i caught up with one college student who's done all he can to stay well this semester. ////// < nobody really has time to be ill, but especially not indiana state junior nathan wojciechowski. "i just don't want to get sick. that's it! i've been sick with the flu before, and it was the worst week of my life." flu season runs from october through may. so, we find ourselves in the middle of it now. to prepare, wojciechowski says he took the advice of his folks. "my parents have always told, me just get your flu shot no matter what, even if you don't think it'll do anything." wojciechowski has managed to stay healthy so far this year. he partly credits that to getting the flu shot. wojciechowski is also in a fraternity. he says his housemates got their flu shots too. and they've even taken precautions to the next level. "we do deep cleans every week to make sure we scrub basically everything in the house. railings, light switches, door knobs, to make sure no one can get sick." but wojciechowski says this year, on campus, something is definitely different. "normally there's like a time where you notice everyone is coughing or sniffling, but this year i haven't really noticed it."> /////// as it turns out, this student is on to something! both the c-d-c and a local health official have said the flu season is mild so far. we'll break this down a little more for you on news 10 at 6. reporting live in the newsroom, lacey clifton, news 10. ////////
