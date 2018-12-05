Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue overpass reopens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this news is developing "right now" as we speak... "terre haute drivers" have reason to be excited this afternoon. that's because "the overpass" "on margaret avenue" is officially "open". it stretches from 14th to 25th streets. this was a major long-term project for the city of terre haute. workers broke ground "in 20-17". effective now.. "drivers" will be able to avoid stopped trains "at 19th and margaret". "construction workers" will put the finishing touches on the overpass "in the spring of next year". and to add "to this traffic alert update".. the news only gets sweeter.. because the intersection of 25th and margaret is also "open"! "the intersection" started