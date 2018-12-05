Clear
Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Applications are being taken right now, located 650 Lafayette Ave. Terre Haute, In (812) 237-0123

Posted: Wed Dec 05 08:03:10 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 08:12:03 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Silver Birch of Terre Haute is a growing family of premier affordable assisted living communities that promote wellness, convenience, and community. They help older adults live an inspired life no matter their financial situation and have designed a community that makes quality assisted living affordable for everyone. Qualified residents can receive government support for silver birch services. Medicaid assistance is available. Silver Birch will be open in February, but applications are being taken right now. Silver Birch is located at 650 Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute. A community update providing more info will be held on Thursday from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at 1634 N. 3rd Street.
