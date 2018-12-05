Clear
The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

After several months of work, the entire Margaret avenue project is almost complete. The project runs from 14th street to 25th street.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 05:43:13 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 05:43:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

a traffic a traffic a traffic alert many of you have been waiting for! 25th and margaret avenue intersection is now back open! news 10's abby kirk is live near the intersection.... she's there to walk us through what drivers need to know! abby? alia, yes, 25th and maragaret avenue intersection is now back open. for months crews have been re-doing the legs of the intersection. this includes putting in place storm sewer, new curb, gutter, and asphalt . this is all a part of the on- going overpass project. the goal is to keep traffic moving when trains come through the area. "stadler & company tax service" sits on the corner of the intersection. although they say the construction hasn't affected too much of their business. they do say they are excited for traffic to flow smoothly again. "there were points where you wouldn't hardly see anybody. and then once, again, 641 opened up the traffic really started to pick up. and i expect once the overpass is open here that we will really see a big boom in the traffic and the amount of traffic coming through." and by the end of "today!" the "margaret overpas in terre haute should open! the city engineer's office says as long as there aren't any issues... you should be able to drive it by this evening! the new overpass should make getting around easier by helping you bypass trains. more details on the nearly 9 million dollar project. plus reaction from drivers, coming up in our next half hour. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.
