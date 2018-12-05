All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert many of you have been waiting for! 25th and margaret avenue intersection is now open! news 10's abby kirk is live near the intersection.... she's there to walk us through what drivers need to know! abby? alia - as you said, the intersection is open. crews hope to have the new margaret avenue "overpass" complete and ready for drivers by the end of the day too. the goal of this nearly 9-million dollar project is to keep traffic moving when trains come through the area. again, if everything goes as planned, the margaret overpass should be open to traffic by this evening. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

the funeral for former president george herbert walker bush will be held today at washington national cathedral. all living u-s presidents will be in attendance. mr. bush’s body will then be flown home to houston, texas where he'll be laid to rest. thousands of americans filed past his casket in the capitols rotunda where he lay in state. continuing coverage all morning long here on wthi tv - starting with cbs this morning straight ahead at the top of the hour.

a fire at valley pro business in clinton sunday night has been ruled undetermined. that's according to the state fire marshal's office. he tells us were many sources that could've sparked the fire. the owner told us he thought it started in the attic. foul play is "not" suspected.

the vigo county council will have a new member next month. after two rounds of voting -- the vigo county democratic party elected lisa spence to fill the open seat. spence says the biggest thing she wants to work on is building communication between the council and the people living in the county. the swearing in ceremony is december 20th in the circuit court. also last night - brendan kearns was elected to serve as county commissioner.

after complaints from many in the community, montezuma elementary school officials say a nativity scene will stay. earlier this week-- school officials announced the nativity scene wouldn't be displayed at its christmas program. officials said that was to not show favoritism for the christian faith. thought it will remain - administrators urge people to remember the separation of church and state still exists.

the crows are making their annual visit to terre haute. the good news is, the birds are not harmful. they are attracted to light, and food sources such as an open trash can. usually they like the downtown terre haute area, but that's not so much the case this year. laurie tharp with cold enforcement says they seem to be staying farther north this year. she says an easy way to get rid of them is to light off firecrackers. you can also make loud noises to disturb them, and make them move somewhere else.