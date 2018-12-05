Clear

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Upper air disturbances continue to rattle the sky high above our heads.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 03:29:39 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 03:32:42 PST 2018

Speech to Text for Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 28°

Thursday: Rain and snow mixing. Little to no accumulation. High: 38°

Detailed Forecast: Upper air disturbances continue to rattle the sky high above our heads. This will keep a chance of rain and snow in the forecast at least for the first part of the day Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, a very short lived area of high pressure will clear some of the cloud cover from the sky. While a few breaks of sunshine certainly look to be the case, a cold front is getting ready to move in from the northwest. This will bring a return of clouds and will also bring another round for a wintry mix Thursday. From this early look, while rain and snow may be heavy at times, little to no accumulation is expected.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder