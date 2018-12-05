Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 28°

Thursday: Rain and snow mixing. Little to no accumulation. High: 38°

Detailed Forecast: Upper air disturbances continue to rattle the sky high above our heads. This will keep a chance of rain and snow in the forecast at least for the first part of the day Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, a very short lived area of high pressure will clear some of the cloud cover from the sky. While a few breaks of sunshine certainly look to be the case, a cold front is getting ready to move in from the northwest. This will bring a return of clouds and will also bring another round for a wintry mix Thursday. From this early look, while rain and snow may be heavy at times, little to no accumulation is expected.

