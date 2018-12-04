Clear

Sullivan basketball

Arrows beat Bloomfield

Posted: Tue Dec 04 20:42:37 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 20:42:37 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Sullivan basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lady patriots to a 44-19 win over west vigo.... sullivan girls hosting bloomfield....my buddy jay slater one of the officials for the game.... third quarter sullivan misses the shot but freshman gracie shorter downlow scrapping.... takes the ball away from bloomfield and scores on the putback.. sullivan took a 49-34 lead to the fourth, but this game was far from over... kylee shelton scores to draw the lady cardinals to within three with less than three to go... reagan holeman would seal it at the line late for the lady arrows... holeman had 16 points to lead the way
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder