Speech to Text for Sullivan basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lady patriots to a 44-19 win over west vigo.... sullivan girls hosting bloomfield....my buddy jay slater one of the officials for the game.... third quarter sullivan misses the shot but freshman gracie shorter downlow scrapping.... takes the ball away from bloomfield and scores on the putback.. sullivan took a 49-34 lead to the fourth, but this game was far from over... kylee shelton scores to draw the lady cardinals to within three with less than three to go... reagan holeman would seal it at the line late for the lady arrows... holeman had 16 points to lead the way