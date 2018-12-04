Clear

Marshall basketball

Tolono Unity beats Marshall in OT

Posted: Tue Dec 04 20:40:42 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 20:40:43 PST 2018
WTHI Staff

on the season.... marshall at home against tolono unity, love the marshall fan dancing here....he actually makes my moves look good... early fourth quarter.....kyle sanders banks in two.....marshal l up seven..... time winding down in regulation....tolono with the hoops and the buzzer to force overtime.... isaac wood had 11 for marshall....he gets home gym bounce in ot.....lions up.... five seconds to go....marshall down two.....lions have to go the length of the floor.....marshall goes for the win......skyler mcmannus shot at the horn is short.... tolono unity wins a thriller 54-52 over marshall in
