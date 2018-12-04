Speech to Text for Casey basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boys high school hoops...2a, sixth ranked casey-westfield continues to dominate opponents over in illinos... the five and ohh warriors hosted cumberland... senior luke richards was honored before hand for scoring his one-thousand point and head coach tom brannan was also honored for picking up his 500th win recently... ethan gilbert with a laser to marcus downs for an easy layup for casey... by the way i like the warriors yellow jersey's tonight, they looked like the lakers uni's from the 80s.... speaking of the 80 lakers ethan gilbert was running the show like magic johnson, what a dime to luke richards.... the casey big man had 21 points.... noah livingston in the open floor isn't going to be stopped....the casey sophomore with the nice take.... casey went on a 12-ohh run to end the first quarter and this game was never in doubt after that... warriors win 70-51.....casey moves to six and ohh on the season.... and ohh on the moves to six 70-51.....casey moves to six and ohh