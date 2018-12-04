Clear

South Knox

Spartans beat North Knox

Posted: Tue Dec 04 20:08:21 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 20:08:22 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for South Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two and ohh in the big ten.... we had a county showdown, as south knox visited north knox... spartans gets the steal....zachary welage the bounce pass to nick johnson who shows his hops with the one-handed slam... south knox went on a 10-noting run in the first quarter to take control of this game... keagan thomas answers with a three for north knox.... great post move by south knox junior justin fickling.....nice spin move to get to the hoop....this kid is a special talent... he had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assist... south knox comes out on top 54-49, the
