Speech to Text for South Knox

two and ohh in the big ten.... we had a county showdown, as south knox visited north knox... spartans gets the steal....zachary welage the bounce pass to nick johnson who shows his hops with the one-handed slam... south knox went on a 10-noting run in the first quarter to take control of this game... keagan thomas answers with a three for north knox.... great post move by south knox junior justin fickling.....nice spin move to get to the hoop....this kid is a special talent... he had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assist... south knox comes out on top 54-49, the