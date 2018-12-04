Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. west wind 7 to 10 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. west wind 7 to 10 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southwest wind around 8 mph. boys basketball county bragging rights were on the line tonight between north knox and south knox, highlights straight ahead... ahead... straight highlights south knox, knox and between north tonight the line rights were on bragging county basketball boys mph. wind around 8 southwest south southwest wind around 8