Rex Theme Night Meeting

Posted: Tue Dec 04 19:22:06 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 19:22:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rex Theme Night Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com the weather may be cold...but some isu students are already thinking about summer. each year...indiana state's recreation and sports management students work on projects for terre haute's prospect baseball team...the rex. they presented their projects today to rex ownership and management. they worked to create theme nights, financial proposals and power point presentations for the 2019 summer schedule. it's a challenge for the students...but a great partnership for the rex! ..."we're getting the whole gamut of interns here and why not utilize a school that's right across the street from the rex baseball there at bob warn field..." 2 or 3 theme nights will be chosen for this summer's rex
