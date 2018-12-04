Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Posted: Tue Dec 04 19:20:41 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 19:20:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

raised around 25-thousand dollars. cuddling a furry four legged friend is a great way to release stress. that's what people in west terre haute did. the vigo county public library held "cuddle with a k9" the library teamed up with "love on a leash" for the program. leash" for the "love on a teame up with the library teamed up with "love on a leash" for the program. during the program...people got to meet therapy dogs finnick and heidi . the dogs handler lauren explained the many types of care therapy dogs provide. "these are dogs that just go into places and they just love on people. they just want people to pet them, interact with them. it's really just to make people feel better and cheer up their day." love on a leash is a non profit organization that provides emotional support to different groups and organization. we'll have more about the program and how you can reach
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Image

Clothe a Child Auction

Image

Vigo County School Corporation roundtable

Image

Lisa Spence elected as new Vigo County Council member

Image

Hey Kevin with Santa

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder