Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clothe a Child Auction

Clothe a Child Auction

Posted: Tue Dec 04 19:19:26 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 19:19:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clothe a Child Auction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

road this afternoon. helping children in need is a year round mission. it's especially important as you head into the colder months. that's why the noon optimist club in terre haute held an annual event. it's called the clothe a child drive. the club collected donations and held an auction. the money will be used to buy new clothes for children in terre haute. "this is my first time with the club and working this auction. to watch the guys give it their time, their talent, also their wives." the money collected today will help around 1-thousand terre haute thousand around 1-today will help collected the money the money collected today will help around 1-thousand terre haute children. so far the auction has
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Image

Clothe a Child Auction

Image

Vigo County School Corporation roundtable

Image

Lisa Spence elected as new Vigo County Council member

Image

Hey Kevin with Santa

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder