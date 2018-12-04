Vigo County School Corporation roundtable

Clear
wthi tv dot com. tonight local faith based organizations in terre haute focused their attention on schools. pastors and preachers met up with leaders of the vigo county school corporation. they're working together to come up with ways to provide more services to children in need. currently local currently local churches are helping to provide food, clothing and mentorship to struggling students and their families. leaders hope to find a way to combine their resources to better serve everyone involved. "tonight we're gathering as many pastors, faith workers, faith groups together to talk about putting quality adults in front of kids at the school corporation. the goal here is to reach across a variety of backgrounds to reach out to the kids." vigo county school superintendent dr. robert haworth hopes to have more round table
