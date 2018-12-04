Speech to Text for Lisa Spence elected as new Vigo County Council member

ready to "just ready to get started and talk to people and see how it really feels to do this job.i think i'm ready to go." the vigo county democratic party has voted on a new county council member. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. lisa spence was elected to serve as the next council member -- starting in january. news 10's sarah lehman was at the caucus tonight. she joins us now live with how spence plans on helping the county. it's new for you at 10. patrece... the vigo county annex was packed tonight. that's as almost all of the precincts turned up to vote on a new county council member. after two rounds of voting -- lisa spence has won the seat. < 85 voters out of 87 democratic precincts filled the vigo county annex tuesday night. they were all there to vote on who would fill the empty county council chair. that's as brendan kearns was was elected to serve as county commissioner. "this was great to see first of all so many candidates running for this position.you had 6 good people that wanted to fill my seat." after two rounds of voting -- a decision was finaly made. lisa spence was elected to fill the open seat. "disbelief and excitement." that's how spence described her first feelings when she heard her name announced. she works for indiana state university as the associate vice president for academic affairs and chief information officer. she says she thinks her experience will help bring fresh ideas to the council. "we're at a good time in this county we're in a good place. we've got challenges but there are really good things that we can work on and good things happening and i thought that with some of the things that i have in terms of experineces and skills i was hopefully that i could add something to the council and really wanted to be part in taking the community forward." and spence want's people living in the county to know.... "that they have a voice and that they're government should work for them and that they need to take advantage of that.show up vote come to meetings."> spence says the biggest thing she want's to work on is building communication between the council and the people living in the county. the swearing in ceremony is december 20th in the circuit court. live at the vigo county annex sarah