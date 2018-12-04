Speech to Text for Knox County System of Care

resources they need. resources they need. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" tells us how "system of care" is working together to better serve the community. < "system of care was formed just a few months ago. however this four county group is already seeing better care for the youth of the area." system of care brings together youth and family agencies from the area. this includes the department of child services, local hospitals, and pace. the goal is to learn from each other to provide better options for the youth and families in need. tuesday's meeting included the topic of 211. 211 is a non profit helpline for the state of indiana. users will be provided with information on a number of services in their area. this includes food, shelter, councseling, and child care. the service is free and confidential to those who need it. "a lot of people have a lot of needs at all times of the day and they don't know what to do and they don't know where to turn. you can call 911 if you're in an emergency but what if you have a need just any day? you don't know where to find food or clothing. that's the purpose of 211 is to help everyday people find everyday needs." "if you'd like more information on system of care or how you or your organization can get involved, head over to our